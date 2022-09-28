Thiruvananthapuram weather today hourly: Greenfield International Stadium weather report for IND vs SA 1st T20I

Thiruvananthapuram weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IND vs SA 1st T20I.

The first match of the second season of South Africa’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Thiruvananthapuram tonight. Unlike their last tour of India in June which comprised of five T20Is, South Africa will be playing three T20Is and three ODIs on the ongoing tour.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an India-West Indies T20I in December 2019, Greenfield International Stadium will be hosting its third T20I after almost three years.

It is worth a mention that both the teams are yet to confirm their Playing XIs and will do so at the toss now.

Greenfield International Stadium weather report

September 28 is expected to be a hot day with partly showers in Thiruvananthapuram. While the same isn’t an ideal climate for a match day, a major respite for all the stakeholders lies in the fact that the rain prediction in the city will all but reduce post noon.

According to AccuWeather, 12:00 PM (IST) has a maximum rain probability of 47%. The same will, however, reduce to single-digit figures by the time the match starts. The playing hours of the first India vs South Africa T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium will have a rain probability ranging between 4% – 5%.

Hence, even if rain pours down in the city during the evening, it shouldn’t be to an extent to affect the duration and number of overs of this match.

Thiruvananthapuram weather today hourly

07:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

08:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

09:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

10:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

11:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

If Thiruvananthapuram’s hourly weather according to BBC is to be taken into consideration, a maximum rain probability of 15% during match hours hints at a slight difference.