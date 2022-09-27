India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA Thiruvananthapuram T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st IND vs SA T20I.

In times of web-series and OTT platforms, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the forthcoming South Africa’s tour of India 2022 can be treated as the second season of the same for the Proteas had also played a five-match T20I series in India in June.

Following a three-decade long history of touring India, the year 2022 will be the first instance of South Africa playing two bilateral series of the same format in the same year here. Slated to be the last T20I series for both the teams before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, no one should ideally be minding eight India-South Africa T20Is within four months.

Been facing each other in the shortest format since 2006, this is going to be the eighth bilateral T20I series between India and South Africa. While their last two T20I series against each other had ended in a draw, India hold an edge over South Africa on the back of winning three and losing two T20I series.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network will continue to both televise and stream international cricket being played in India. As a result, Indian fans will once again have to head to a prominent broadcaster for the imminent South Africa’s tour of India 2022.

Star, who haven’t been providing names of exact television channels for international cricket across their social media platform of late, are highly likely to televise India vs South Africa T20Is on multiple channels namely Star Sports 1/2/Hindi/HD. In addition to just English and Hindi, there are also chances of this series being called in Tamil and Telugu.

Online users in India can stream the series on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that fans won’t be able to watch this match on any other streaming app or for free.

Speaking about the South African fans back home, they will be able to watch Thiruvananthapuram T20Is on the tried and tested SuperSport.

Date – 27/09/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (India) and 03:30 PM (South Africa).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (India) and SuperSport (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).