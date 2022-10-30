“Bowlers are on fire”: Morne Morkel thrilled with South African pacers forcing Indian batters into trouble at Perth Stadium

The South African pacers just dominated the Indian team at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Former South African pacer Morne Morkel is also delighted with the performance of the pacers in the match, and the pacers also made Morke’s prediction right about the number of wickets before ten overs.

Team India opted to bat first upon winning the toss, but the South African pacers ruined all the plans of the Indian batting lineup. Wayne Parnell started with a maiden over, and then Lungi Ngidi took over. Ngidi dismissed the Indian top-3 of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli within minutes. He also took the wicket of Hardik Pandya later on.

Anrich Nortje was also breathing fire on this Perth’s track, and he bowled a brilliant delivery to take the wicket of Deepak Hooda. India lost their 5 wickets for just 49 runs, and it will be interesting to see how much they will score in this match.

Morne Morkel thrilled with South African pacers against India

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel is looking thrilled with the performance of the South African pacers at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He predicted that the team will take five wickets before the 10th over and his prediction was proved right as well by the South African pacers. He said that the bowlers are on fire in Perth.

“5 down before 10!! Bowlers are on fire!!,” Morne Morkel tweeted.

5 down before 10!! Bowlers are on fire!! #INDvsSA — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) October 30, 2022

Morne Morkel was one of the best to play the game for the South African side. He was a part of the coaching team of the Namibian side in this T20 World Cup. Morkel has scalped 309 test wickets in 86 matches for South Africa, whereas he also has 188 ODI and 47 T20I wickets under his belt.

Apart from International cricket, he has played in T20 leagues around the world as well. He last played for Brisbane Heat in the BBL. In IPL, he has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.