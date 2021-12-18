“This situation should have been handled in a better way”: Madan Lal opens up on Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli Controversy

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has given his views on the Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli Controversy ahead of the South Africa series.

The latest Press Conference of Virat Kohli has certainly ignited a lot of controversies in Indian cricket. Virat was recently removed as the captain of the Indian ODI team ahead of the South African tour. After T20Is, Rohit Sharma is now the captain of ODIs as well.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that he asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy. He also said to Virat that his ODI captaincy can also be in doubt if he steps down as T20I captain. However, Virat has denied all those claims. Kohli said that he was informed just 90 minutes before the call of sacking him as ODI captain. He left the captaincy of T20Is before the T20 World Cup.

After the controversy sparked, Ganguly said that it is BCCI’s matter, and they will handle it accordingly.

“Let’s not take this further. I have nothing to speak. This is a BCCI matter and it will deal with it,” Ganguly said.

Madan Lal on Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli Controversy

Former Indian player Madan Lal believes that the situation should have been conducted better by the BCCI.

“I think this situation should have been handled in a better way because it is not a controversy but a matter of opinion. I don’t know what Sourav had said to Virat so I don’t want to comment on that,” Lal said.

“But I think that Sourav being the president should come out and give an explanation and that will be the end of the entire issue. We need to be focused on the South Africa tour right now as it is an important game for us.”

Madan Lal has also agreed with Sunil Gavaskar’s point about the clarity of the situation.

“Gavaskar is correct with his point. Virat should clear all his issues with the management. This is not a big matter. I would say that the selectors should have handled the situation better. It is the duty of selectors to look after and stop these controversies. I am not sure if the selectors spoke to Virat before taking the decision,” concluded Lal.