“This tour will be a great learning experience”: Zaheer Khan excited to watch duo of Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen in upcoming India’s tour of New Zealand

India’s T20 World Cup 2022 dream is over, but the caravan will keep on moving. The Indian team will now travel to New Zealand where they will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen (only ODIs) are a part of the Indian team, and there are high expectations from them.

The first T20I of the series will be played on 18th November, and the Indian team has selected a young squad for the same. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side, whereas Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Shubman Gill has been called up for the T20Is, whereas Shreyas Iyer is also back.

Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will carry a lot of eyeballs on the tour as they have impressed the selectors with their pace. Malik will certainly be the first favourite in both, and he has been selected in both T20I and ODI squads.

Zaheer Khan excited to watch duo of Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has expressed his excitement to watch the pace duo of Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen in upcoming India’s T20 series against New Zealand starting 18 November, 2022. Khan said that it would be a great learning experience for the duo to play in New Zealand.

Zaheer said that the pitches in New Zealand will favour the pacers, and they will make a difference in the fortunes of the two sides. He also asked them to not get too excited as the conditions in New Zealand will offer different challenges to them.

“This is going to be a super exciting series. I am very keen to see how the tearaway Umran Malik will perform on these pitches. This tour would be a great learning experience for him and Kuldeep Sen,” Zaheer Khan said to Amazon Prime.

“The New Zealand pitches have traditionally assisted the pacers and they will make the difference between the fortunes of the two teams.”

Both Umran and Kuldeep have impressed the selectors in recent times. Umran scalped 22 wickets for SRH in the IPL, whereas he scalped 8 wickets in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jammu & Kashmir. Kuldeep scalped 8 wickets in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. The express pace of both these pacers can be helpful in New Zealand.