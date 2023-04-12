Why is Trent Boult Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match Between CSK and RR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium?

During the 17th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side, different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings,” Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Playing their second home match of the season, CSK have made three changes to their Playing XI. All-rounder Moeen Ali, spinner Maheesh Theekshana and pacer Akash Singh have been included into the XI in place of all-rounder Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius and pacer Deepak Chahar.

While Theekshana is playing his first IPL 2023 match, Singh has been handed a debut by the franchise after playing a match for RR in IPL 2021.

Why is Trent Boult Not Playing Today vs Chennai Super Kings?

Much like Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also wanted to chase a total tonight. Readers must note that Rajasthan haven’t won a match at the Chepauk since IPL 2008.

“We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We are playing at Chepauk after a long time. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here,” Samson told Star Sports.

As far as changes for Royals are concerned, they have included batter Devdutt Padikkal and pacer Kuldeep Sen for batter Riyan Parag and fast bowler Trent Boult. “Boulty [Trent Boult] misses out due to a small niggle,” Samson added.

Sen, who had represented the franchise seven times last season, is playing his first match of this season. With the visitors naming only three overseas players in their Playing XI, they stand eligible to bring in a fourth overseas player as an Impact Player.