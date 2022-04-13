“Sanju came to me and told me to bowl the way I do in domestic cricket”: Kuldeep Sen reveals Sanju Samson’s advice before bowling the last over to Marcus Stoinis against Lucknow Super Giants

Kuldeep Sen bowled the final over against Lucknow Super Giants and defended 15 runs against Marcus Stoinis to win the game for the Royals.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and the game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants was one of the most entertaining games of the season. Rajasthan Royals won the game by three runs, and young pacer Kuldeep Sen played a huge part in it.

Marcus Stoinis’ late blitz powered Lucknow back in the game, and the Super Giants needed 15 runs to win in the last over. Rajasthan Royals opted to go with young pacer Kuldeep Sen, who was on his debut. Kuldeep bowled a wonderful over, and he bowled three dots in the over to register a win for the Royals.

During the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Sanju Samson got his eyes on Kuldeep Sen. Sen was a part of pre-IPL trials in 2021, he impressed everyone to get a spot in the Rajasthan Royals’ squad.

Kuldeep Sen reveals Sanju Samson’s advice before bowling the final over

Kuldeep Sen revealed that he was very nervous when we got the news about making his debut. He revealed that he was alone in his room and was listening to music. He also said that he wanted the team to bowl first so that he can immediately get going.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time, right from getting on the team bus till we reached the stadium,” Kuldeep said.

“I was hoping we would get to bowl first (laughs) so I could start bowling immediately.”

Ayush Badoni. Sai Sudarshan, Jitesh Sharma and now Kuldeep Sen. Just some of the newcomers dazzling this year. What a fantastic crop of new players. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 10, 2022

Before bowling the final over to Marcus Stoinis, Kuldeep said that his plan was to not concede an extra run in the over. He also mentioned Sanju Samson’s name, who advised him to bowl naturally.

“I knew that if I executed my plans to perfection, I’d be successful. The idea was not to bowl any extras in that over, not to try anything new and just stick to my usual plans,” Kuldeep said.

“Sanju came to me and told me to bowl the way I do in domestic cricket.”

Kuldeep bowled a wonderful over, and he conceded just one run in the first four balls to take the game away from Lucknow Super Giants.