Cricket

“Sanju came to me and told me to bowl the way I do in domestic cricket”: Kuldeep Sen reveals Sanju Samson’s advice before bowling the last over to Marcus Stoinis against Lucknow Super Giants

"Sanju came to me and told me to bowl the way I do in domestic cricket": Kuldeep Sen reveals Sanju Samson's advice before bowling the last over against Lucknow Super Giants
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He has won titles and he will never win them again"- Former F1 boss calls for Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport after dismal last few years
Next Article
"I had to tell him he was not gonna defeat Brock Lesnar" - Roman Reigns had a shocking reaction to being booked by WWE to lose against Brock Lesnar
Cricket Latest News
Why Jofra Archer is not playing: Why is Riley Meredith not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?
Why Jofra Archer is not playing: Why is Riley Meredith not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

Riley Meredith not playing: Mumbai Indians have made a solitary change to their Playing XI…