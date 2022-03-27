KXIP vs RCB Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Punjab Kings debutant won a match award for hitting at a strike rate of 312.50.

During the third match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy, Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in a high-scoring encounter.

Been haled for their brute force on paper during the build-up to IPL 2022, Kings managed to transfer their prowess from paper to ground on the back of sealing a 206-run target in 19 overs.

Asked to bat first by Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal (32), Royal Challengers dominated the first innings on the back of captain Faf du Plessis’ 23rd IPL half-century. Playing his first match for the franchise tonight, du Plessis remained unperturbed about the initial struggling phase to eventually score 88 (57) with the help of three fours and seven sixes.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Man of the Match

While a 71-run opening partnership between captain Mayank Agarwal (32) and Shikhar Dhawan (43) provided the team with an apt start in the second innings, their No. 3 and 4 in Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) and Liam Livingstone (19) scored runs at a strike rate of 195.45 and 190 respectively to ensure that they remain in the chase.

As a result, a victory was always on the cards despite them losing three wickets in as many overs in the second half of their chase. In the end, it was a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Shahrukh Khan (24*) and Odean Smith (25*) which carried forwarded PBKS’ ploy of batters chipping in with impact-generating contributions.

Punjabiya di balle balle..@PunjabKingsIPL chak te phatte 💪. Kamal ki hitting by #odeansmith jamaica jalandhar same same.. top batting #sharukhkhan @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2022

Playing his first-ever IPL match, Smith hit a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 312.50 to do the exact of what was expected out of him. “We were stressing on having a good start. It was all about belief that once we had a good start we had the power in the back end. I didn’t go so well with the bowling, have a few stuff to work on,” Smith told Star Sports after winning the match award tonight.

“But from batting, it was good since I helped my team to get home. It was all about execution. My execution wasn’t on point with the ball, that’s why it went haywire. Punjab Kings haven’t won a title yet, so its all about belief at the start of the competition.”