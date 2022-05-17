“Tilak Varma could be an all-format player for India”: Sunil Gavaskar backs Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma to play in all three formats for India

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed Mumbai Indians’ batter, Tilak Varma, to soon play for India in all formats.

Mumbai Indians have struggled in the Indian Premier League 2020, where they have won just three of their 12 games in the tournament so far. The record champions were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament this season.

Despite a poor season, the best thing about the side has been the plethora of young batters in their ranks. The rise of Indian batter Tilak Varma has been one of the most promising aspects of the side. Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1.7 crores in the IPL 2022 auction.

Tilak Varma has been impressive this season, where he has scored 368 runs at an average of 40.88, whereas his S/R has been 132.85. He has scored a couple of half-centuries and has been the best batter of the side this season.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Tilak Varma to be an all format player

A few days ago Rohit Sharma also said that Tilak Varma has the ability to be an all-format player for the Indian cricket team. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has also backed Rohit’s statement.

Sunil Gavaskar said that the biggest strength of Tilak Varma is that he got his basics right. He added that Tilak plays with the straight bat and his defending is proper as well. Gavaskar insists that Tilak Varma should work a little bit extra to improve upon his fitness.

“Rohit Sharma rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it’s up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right,” Gavaskar quoted as per Indian Express.

“He’s got the basics right. Technically, he’s right. He gets right behind the line of the ball. He’s got a straight bat, and while defending on the front foot his bat is close to the pad. So, all his basics are right.”

Sunil Gavaskar praised the temperament of Tilak Varma in the knock against Chennai Super Kings. Tilak Varma came out to bat in a pressure situation, and the way he rotated the strike impressed Sunil Gavaskar.

“He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike. This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that’s important,” Gavaskar said.