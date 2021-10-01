Tim Seifert batting position: Why is Lockie Ferguson not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Punjab Kings?

Lockie Ferguson not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match in Dubai.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. The wicket has been quite tricky, some days it’s 180, some other days it’s 150. So, it could be tricky to bat first, better for the opposition to set the target. Our bowling group has done well, but the batting hasn’t fired, but it’s another opportunity for us,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

In what is pretty much a mus-win match for Kings, they have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI by bringing in Mayank Agarwal, Fabian Allen and Shahrukh Khan for Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle and Harpreet Brar.

Why is Lockie Ferguson not playing vs Punjab Kings?

Asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan sounded unaffected by the decision saying that his team has played well in the second leg of IPL 2021.

“Results on this ground haven’t been dictated by the toss. In the second phase teams that have played well have got the result. It is a used wicket today but doesn’t necessarily look that bad. Should be a good cricket wicket,” Morgan told Star Sports at the toss.

As far as the changes for Knight Riders are concerned, they have handed a debut to Tim Seifert and included Shivam Mavi. While Lockie Ferguson won’t be taking the field due to an injury, Sandeep Warrier has been dropped after just bowling a couple of overs for 15 runs against Delhi Capitals.

If only Shakib were a Kiwi… #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

“Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Lockie and [Andre] Russell are being monitored day by day. They have to rehab extremely well in order to be fit,” Morgan added.

Tim Seifert batting position

Roped in as a replacement for USA fast bowler Ali Khan last season, New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Seifert has scored 695 runs in 32 T20I innings at an average and strike rate of 24.82 and 133.14 respectively including five half-centuries. Seifert, 26, has mostly (14 innings) opened the innings for the Black Caps but has played in each batting number from No. 1 to No. 8 barring No. 5.