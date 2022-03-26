Today IPL match Playing 11 list: DC vs MI Playing 11 today 2022

Today IPL match Playing 11 list: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face each other in 27 March in the 2nd game of IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 27 March 2022 at 3.30 PM. This is the first game of this season for both teams.

Delhi Capitals again did a brilliant job in the auction. The arrival of players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, etc. has certainly made the side a lot more potent. Although, the availability in this game is a bit of concern for the side.

Mumbai Indians could not make the playoffs last year, and they would want to improve this season around. They have lost some of their key players this season, but they still have managed to get a decent squad. The arrival of Tim David in the middle-order can be a game-changer for the Mumbai side.

Today IPL match Playing 11 list

Delhi Capitals did a decent job in the auction, but they will miss some of their key players in the first game. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are on international duties, whereas Anrich Nortje is serving an injury. Rishabh Pant will lead the side, and he will be the lead middle-order batter as well.

Delhi Capitals probable XI vs Mumbai Indians: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi.

**Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi are serving their couple of days of quarantine, but they are expected to be available for this game. If they are not available, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman can replace them.

Mumbai Indians will miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav in this game due to an injury. The rest of the squad is available for the record IPL champions. It is already known that Jofra Archer will join the squad next year.

Mumbai Indians probable XI vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi.