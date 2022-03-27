Who will win today Indian Premier League match: Who is expected to win Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the IPL 2022 game.

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the league game of the IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams met in the final of IPL 2020, and both would want to start the tournament with a bang. The game will be live on Star Sports from 3.30 PM IST.

Who will win today IPL 2022 match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has supported both batters and bowlers in the first. There are very short boundaries on this ground, whereas the outfield is fast as well. This is a day game, so both teams won’t mind batting first.

Delhi Capitals preview

Delhi Capitals lost in the playoffs last year, and they would want to win the title this time around. They did a brilliant job in the auction, but they have some availability issues. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are on international duties, whereas Anrich Nortje is serving an injury. Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw are the lead batters, and the addition of Rovman Powell will make the lower order strong.

Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are the all-rounders of the side. Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack, whereas the duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi will make the pace bowling strong.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians preview

Mumbai Indians could not make the playoffs last year, and they would want to improve. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will handle the top-order, whereas Tim David will make the lower-order strong. Suryakumar Yadav will miss this game due to an injury. Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams are the lead all-rounders of the side. Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills will lead the pace attack, and Mayank Markande is expected to be the lead spinner.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi.

Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians are the favourites to win this game.