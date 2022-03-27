Yesterday IPL match result: Who won yesterday IPL match?

Yesterday IPL match result: The 15th season of the IPL witnessed its first double header on Sunday across two stadiums in Mumbai.

The second day of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed two absolute cracker of high-scoring games during the first double header fixture of the edition.

During the day fixture, Mumbai Indians (MI) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium. While during the evening fixture, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium, as all the four teams played their respective opening matches of the season.

During the day match, DC’s Rishabh Pant won the Toss and elected to field first only to be on the back foot quite early into the match courtesy of a 67-run stand for the opening wicket between MI skipper Rohit Sharma (41 off 32) and Ishan Kishan (81 off 48). The bowling attack, led by Khaleel Ahmed (4-0-27-2) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-18-3) pulled things back brilliantly though to restrict their score to 177/5 after their 20 Overs.

During the second match of the day, it was PBKS’ Mayank Agarwal who won the Toss and elected to bowl first as well. In contrast to the match earlier, the Punjab bowlers did manage to put a leash on the RCB openers in skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat, with their scorecard reading mere 78/1 in 11 Overs.

But, du Plessis (88 off 57) then took the 5th gear, and stitched a 118-run partnership alongside Virat Kohli (41 off 29) for the second wicket to score 127 runs in the next nine Overs, including the contribution in the form of a wonderful cameo by Dinesh Karthik (32* off 14) during the death Overs, as RCB posted a massive 205/2 in the 20 Overs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Chasing 177, and despite an aggressive start by Tim Seifert (21 off 14) during the first half of the Powerplay, Delhi lost their three top order batters, including skipper Rishabh Pant (1 off 2) with 46 runs on the board after the end of the Powerplay.

Mumbai bowlers continued to chip in with wickets regularly, to reduce DC to 104/6 during the 14th Over. However, the middle-orders batters in Lalit Yadav (48* off 38) and Axar Patel (38* off 17) had other ideas as they stitched a 30-ball 75 runs partnership for the 7th wicket, including a 24-run Over bowled by Daniel Sams (18th Over) to snatch victory from MI’s jaws by 4 wickets with as many as 10 deliveries to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav, for his brilliant 3-wicket spell, was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Chasing 205, the PBSK openers in skipper Mayank Agarwal (32 off 24) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 29) posted 71 runs off 7 Overs for the first wicket to give their star-studded batting line-up a scintillating start.

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43 off 22) then joined Dhawan to stitch a 47-run stand as Punjab made it through to 122/2 in their 12 Overs.

Despite, Mohammad Siraj (4-0-59-2) dismissing Rajapaksa and Raj Bawa (0 off 1) off successive deliveries during the 14th Over for the RCB to sniff a comeback, the tall fast bowler was smashed for 25 runs in the 18th Over by Odean Smith (25* off 8), with 36 runs required off the last 3 Overs.

Odean’s blistering cameo alongside Shahrukh Khan’s (24 off 20) handy contribution meant that PBKS cruised towards victory in the end by 5 wickets, with an Over to spare.

Odean Smith’s match-winning cameo earned him the ‘Player of the match’ award.

