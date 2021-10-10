Tom Curran stats: Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs CSK?

Tom Curran: The English fast bowler has been included into the Playing XI for the first time in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

During the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl. Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially, it’s a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Not known to make many changes to their Playing XI, Super Kings have refrained from making any for this all-important match. Hence, vice-captain Suresh Raina continues to sit out with an injury.

Tom Curran replaces Ripal Patel in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Much like Dhoni, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also wanted to field first but wasn’t unperturbed by being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“We are fine with the toss, but we’d have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it’s part and parcel of the game. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we’ll not take the match lightly,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Unlike the opposition, Capitals have made a change to their Playing XI bringing in Tom Curran for Ripal Patel. With Patel scoring 25 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 92.59, Delhi have rightly included a third specialist overseas fast bowler who has it in him to play the big shots down the order.

Playing his first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Curran had represented DC thrice in the India leg picking a solitary wickets at an economy and strike rate of 9.78 and 46 respectively. The development means that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis continues to recover from an injury which he had suffered in his first match of IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Curran, who has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (2018) and Rajasthan Royals (2020) in the past, has dismissed 10 batters in the IPL at an average of 40.10, an economy rate of 11.14 and a strike rate of 21.60. All in all, Curran has picked 174 wickets in 151 T20s at an economy and strike rate of 8.86 and 17.20 respectively.