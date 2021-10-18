Tony Dodemaide: Former Australian all-rounder joins the national selection panel of Australia

Tony Dodemaide is a former Aussie all-rounder and he will work with Justin Langer and George Bailey.

The Ashes is around the corner and Cricket Australia has made a key appointment in their management role. Former all-rounder Tony Dodemaide will join the selection panel, replacing Trevor Hohns, who announced his retirement.

Dodemaide will work alongside chief selector George Bailey and coach Justin Langer on the ahead of the Ashes starting in December. The 58 years old all-rounder is currently working as the General Manager of Hockey One.

Tony expressed his delight in taking over the role from Trevor Hohns. Dodemaide said, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer-term course of the Australian men’s teams.”

“I can’t wait to offer my experience in cricket as a player and in management to assist George and JL”

“Throughout my cricket journey I have often been close to high performance and selection, so I feel well suited to and prepared for this role.”

Australian legend Shane Warne also tweeted to congratulate Tony Dodermaide on his appointment. Warne said, “Congrats to Trevor Hohns on a wonderful contribution to Australian cricket & a great appointment in Tony Dodemaide too. Well done.”

Congrats to Trevor Hohns on a wonderful contribution to Australian cricket & a great appointment in Tony Dodemaide too. Well done https://t.co/3x4QotKU69 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 18, 2021



Tony Dodemaide past experience

After retiring, Tony joined the MCC as head of cricket at Lord’s for five years. He served as the chief executive for WACA for three years, whereas he was chief executive of Cricket Victoria for a decade.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams, praised Tonys’ appointment. He said, “Tony led a field of very strong candidates and we are thrilled to have him.”

“He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high-performance area more broadly.”

Cricket Victoria Chair Dr. David Maddocks said: “On behalf of Cricket Victoria I’d like to congratulate Tony on his appointment to the National Selection Panel.”

Tony Dodemaide’s playing record

Dodemaide made his international debut in 1987, whereas he then featured in 10 tests and 24 ODIs for Australia. He scored a half-century on his debut, whereas he scalped six wickets in bowling.