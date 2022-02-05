Cricket

“Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation”: Justin Langer steps down as Australian cricket team coach on an immediate basis

"Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation": Justin Langer steps down as Australian cricket team coach on an immediate basis
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"It's absolutely egregious, Kevin Durant, you deserve better": Stephen A. Smith and the Nets superstar exchange words on Twitter after the ESPN analyst claims KD will be remembered for the guy who left Stephen Curry to join Kyrie Irving
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation": Justin Langer steps down as Australian cricket team coach on an immediate basis
“Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation”: Justin Langer steps down as Australian cricket team coach on an immediate basis

Justin Langer has resigned from the position of Australian Cricket Team’s head coach on an…