“Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation”: Justin Langer steps down as Australian cricket team coach on an immediate basis

Justin Langer has resigned from the position of Australian Cricket Team’s head coach on an immediate basis.

In a shocking state of affairs, Justin Langer has stepped down as the coach of the Australian cricket team. The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. Although, Fox Cricket reported that Langer had a heated argument with the Cricket Australia board last week. Cricket Australia denied those rumours, but the resignation of Langer has again ignited the topic.

According to Fox Cricket, CA met with Langer regarding his future. The CA offered Langer a short-term contract of 15 months. Although, Justin Langer rejected the offer as he sees this as a trial-period offer.

For the full four-year contract, it is believed that CA had asked Langer to re-apply for the job again. This was taken in a very angry manner by Langer. Langer said that he won’t re-apply, but he deserves a multi-year deal considering his performances.

Justin Langer leaves on an immediate basis

The management company of Justin revealed the news via statement. “DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team,” the statement read.

client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian mens cricket team.

The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately. — DSEG (@DSEGWorldwide) February 5, 2022

Justin Langer was set to rest for the Sri Lanka T20Is, but there is a Pakistan tour next. The team will leave for Pakistan in three weeks, and the assistant coach Andrew McDonald is set to lead them. Many former cricketers backed Justin Langer to stay, but he has now formally resigned.

Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win was the cherry on the cake. Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident. After the Ashes, Langer said that he won’t want to leave as well.