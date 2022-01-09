“We’ll see how the cards fall”: Australian cricket selector Tony Dodemaide on whether Usman Khawaja will play Hobart Test or not

Usman Khawaja: The Australian batter has really made a case for himself on the back of twin centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has bolstered his case for a place in their Test Playing XI on the back of scoring twin centuries in the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match against England in Sydney.

Part of Australia’s 15-member squad for the last three Tests, Khawaja was included into the Playing XI as a replacement for batter Travis Head, who was ruled out of this match after testing positive for COVID-19. Khawaja, who had hoped of scoring a century on Test comeback after more than two years, managed to score not one but two.

Head, who had himself scored a century upon Test comeback in Brisbane, is quite likely of returning for the fifth Test in Hobart. With Khawaja almost being undroppable after a heroic effort at the SCG, Australia could opt for a left-field option of dropping opening batter Marcus Harris.

Khawaja, who has opened the batting for Australia in five Tests between 2016-2019, might well be promoted in the batting order. As far as Harris is concerned, his 179 runs in seven innings this series have come at a mediocre average of 29.83.

Will Usman Khawaja play Hobart Test match against England?

Speaking to 7 Cricket during a rain break on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, former Australia all-rounder and current national selector Tony Dodemaide preferred to keep his cards close to his chest with respect to whether Khawaja will play the fifth Test or not.

“As I said to you before, JB [James Brayshaw], we don’t make that decision now. We’ll start with exactly what squad we’ve got to play with. We’ll get to Hobart. I’ll consult with my fellow selectors, JB.

“George [Bailey, chairman of selectors] would be sitting out there probably falling out of his chair laughing at the moment. As might JL [Justin Langer, head coach and national selector] in the dressing room. We don’t have to make a call yet. We’ll see how the cards fall,” Dodemaide told 7 Cricket.

Despite James Brayshaw’s best efforts to get Australian selector Tony Dodemaide saying Usman Khawaja will play in Hobart, he couldn’t get anything confirmed 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/HHKP1QCzO5 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

In what will be a day-night affair, the fifth Test match between Australia and England is scheduled to begin from January 14 in Hobart.