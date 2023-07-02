“Totally Fair Play”: Pat Cummins Explicitly Defines Jonny Bairstow’s Wicket At Lord’s

Australia captain Pat Cummins didn’t mince his words in describing England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow‘s dismissal in the most recently concluded second Ashes 2023 Test match at Lord’s. Having not done anything untoward by either following a cricketing law or not withdrawing a legal appeal, Cummins justified Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey‘s attempt to stump Bairstow.

Advertisement

A huge wicket which ended up playing a part in a 43-run English loss which now finds them trailing by 0-2 in a five-match Ashes series, Bairstow’s departure changed the mood of both England captain Ben Stokes and thousands of spectators present at the venue.

While Stokes went on to register a masterly 13th Test century in a losing cause, there was literally no end to fans’ booing the the visiting players. A hostile atmosphere inside the ground eventually resulted in security pulling back Australia opening batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner from members in the long room during the lunch break.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins Explicitly Defines Jonny Bairstow’s Wicket At Lord’s

Speaking to host broadcaster Sky Sports Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony today, Cummins explicitly defined Bairstow’s wicket by stating how it was a well-observed and a well-planned dismissal by Carey which was well within the rules of the game.

“I think [Alex] Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That’s the rule. Some people might disagree [with it] but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it.”

Even though English fans had realized that Bairstow was at fault, they were unfairly expecting Cummins to withdraw an appeal and call back the batter under the undefined and subjective “Spirit of Cricket” clause. With Cummins not obliged to cater to any of those requests in a competitive international match, there was nothing wrong in either his or Carey’s decision to pick a crucial wicket.