WATCH: Security Pulls Back Usman Khawaja And David Warner From Lord’s Long Room Members

Australian opening batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner were pulled back by security officials present inside the famous long room at Lord’s after some members confronted them with respect to English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow‘s dismissal on the final day of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test match.

Bairstow, who was at fault for wandering on the pitch when the ball was still in play, had no one but himself to blame for getting out on the last ball of the 52nd over.

With England losing a big wicket at a crucial juncture of a 371-run chase, their fans weren’t pleased with the Aussies’ tactics despite nothing being wrong with them. While spectators present at the stands initiated the popular “Same Old Aussies” chant to accuse the visitors of “cheating”, some English fans slammed Bairstow after comprehending his silly error.

Security Pulls Back Usman Khawaja And David Warner From Lord’s Long Room Members

However, whatever happened in the long room has it in it to be registered as a novel and uncalled for incident for a venue which boasts of its gentlemanly behaviour. Returning to the dressing room for the lunch break, Khawaja and Warner didn’t ignore some comments made by members standing near a door.

While it was Khawaja who first responded to a fan, he was soon followed by his opening partner not being in a mood to hear anything untoward for sticking by the laws of the game. In spite of being asked to disengage by a security official, Khawaja returned for a second bout when Warner was arguing with another member.

