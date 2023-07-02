HomeSearch

WATCH: Security Pulls Back Usman Khawaja And David Warner From Lord’s Long Room Members

Dixit Bhargav
|Published July 02, 2023

Fans confront Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Sky Sports Cricket

Australian opening batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner were pulled back by security officials present inside the famous long room at Lord’s after some members confronted them with respect to English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow‘s dismissal on the final day of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test match.

Bairstow, who was at fault for wandering on the pitch when the ball was still in play, had no one but himself to blame for getting out on the last ball of the 52nd over.

With England losing a big wicket at a crucial juncture of a 371-run chase, their fans weren’t pleased with the Aussies’ tactics despite nothing being wrong with them. While spectators present at the stands initiated the popular “Same Old Aussies” chant to accuse the visitors of “cheating”, some English fans slammed Bairstow after comprehending his silly error.

However, whatever happened in the long room has it in it to be registered as a novel and uncalled for incident for a venue which boasts of its gentlemanly behaviour. Returning to the dressing room for the lunch break, Khawaja and Warner didn’t ignore some comments made by members standing near a door.

While it was Khawaja who first responded to a fan, he was soon followed by his opening partner not being in a mood to hear anything untoward for sticking by the laws of the game. In spite of being asked to disengage by a security official, Khawaja returned for a second bout when Warner was arguing with another member.

More to follow…

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

