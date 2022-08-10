Trent Boult wife: Trent Boult kids and family members

Trent Boult wife: The SportsRush brings you the family details of the New Zealand pacer who has just been released from NZ contract.

It was surprising news for all when New Zealand announced that Trent Boult has been released from New Zealand’s central contract. Trent Boult asked the board to do so as he wants to spend time with his family and play T20 leagues all around the world.

After the upcoming series against West Indies, the left-arm pacer will play very less cricket for the New Zealand international news. The T20 World Cup is now also a doubt for the Kiwi pacer. Boult said that the lifespan of a pacer is very less in cricket, and he wants to secure the future of his family after cricket.

Boult has been one of New Zealand’s best-ever pacers. He has scalped 317 test wickets, whereas he also has 169 ODI and 62 T20I wickets under his belt

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point,” Trent Boult said.

“Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

Trent Boult will step away from international cricket. “Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.” pic.twitter.com/hLpa5nyWMZ — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) August 10, 2022

Trent Boult wife

Trent Boult is married to Gert Smith, both of them got married in 2017. It is interesting that Gert’s real name is Alexandra, but Gert was a nickname given to her as it was easy for her younger brother to pronounce. She is a primary teacher by profession. Boult proposed to Gert on a trip to Melbourne, and they live in Mount Maunganui currently.

Trent and Gert have three sons (names are unknown). Ian Boult is the father of Trent Boult, whereas Wendy Boult is Trent’s mother’s name. Trent has one sibling brother in Jonathan James Boult, and he does not have any sisters.