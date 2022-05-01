“Try and copy KL Rahul bat” Michael Vaughan urges kids to follow KL Rahul’s all-format game

Michael Vaughan has praised KL Rahul after his brilliant half-century against Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2022.

In the 45th league match of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul again proved his class with the bat. The orange cap winner of IPL 2020, KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the Indian Premier League history.

Against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock early, but Rahul stitched a brilliant partnership of 95 runs for the 2nd wicket with Deepak Hooda. Rahul completed his half-century in 35 balls by taking a single on Chetan Sakariya’s delivery.

This is KL Rahul’s 2nd half-century of the tournament, and he has also smashed two centuries against Mumbai Indians this season. He is at the 2nd position in the race of orange cap after Jos Buttler.

Michael Vaughan praises KL Rahul

Former English captain Michael Vaughan had a lot of praise for KL Rahul after his brilliant half-century against the Delhi Capitals. Vaughan said that the kids should watch KL Rahul bat, and they can use his technique in all three formats of the game.

“Kids..Just try and copy KL Rahul bat.. A game that can flow across all formats .. a delight to watch!” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

KL Rahul has become a constant in the Indian cricket team in all three formats of the game. The technique of KL Rahul has been appreciated by many around the world. Rahul’s ability to play at number five in ODIs and open in T20Is & Tests makes him an incredible player for the side.

Earlier this year, KL Rahul also lead the Indian test team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in South Africa. India, although lost that game, but the selection of Rahul was pretty obvious as captain. He has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team under Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul has scored 2547 test runs at an average of 35.37, courtesy of 7 centuries. He has also scored 1634 ODI uns and 1831 ODI runs in his career so far.