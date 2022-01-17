“Two fine thinkers in Ashwin and Bumrah also reside in the team”: Harsha Bhogle picks his candidates for the next test captain of India

Harsha Bhogle has picked his probable candidates for the next test captain of India after Virat Kohli’s surprise resignation.

The news of Virat Kohli’s resignation has caused a stir on social media. When Virat stepped out of T20I captaincy, he said that he want to focus on ODIs and Tests. However, then started the controversy between BCCI and Virat Kohli. He was sacked as the ODI captain with just a tweet. Rohit Sharma was appointed as the captain of ODI and T20I format.

Although, in the test format, Virat has his own aura and he was irreplaceable. In the series against South Africa, India won the first game of the series, but they lost their next two games. South Africa was India’s final frontier, but they could not breach it. On 14th January India lost the series, and on 15th January, Virat resigned as the test captain. He also thanked MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri in his letter.

After the announcement, all the players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, etc gave him farewell messages on social media. However, after the announcement, the question of India’s next test captain is a hot topic.

Harsha Bhogle picks his candidates for India’s next test captain

If all the reports are to be believed, Rohit Sharma is ahead in the race. Rohit Sharma is the designated vice-captain of the side, and he is certainly the front-runner. However, the call of KL Rahul is also going rounds on social media. Sunil Gavaskar has chosen Rishabh Pant as his candidate to do the job.

In midst of all this, presenter Harsha Bhogle has also picked his candidates for his captaincy role. Apart from Rohit and Rahul, Harsha believes that R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are also some valuable candidates. He believes Ashwin and Bumrah are very good thinkers of the game, and they can be the candidates as well.

There are four captaincy options in my view, which isn’t a bad state of affairs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are more talked about. But two fine thinkers in Ashwin and Bumrah also reside in the team if the need materialises. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2022

According to Harsha, in an ideal world, Ajinkya Rahane would have been the straightaway choice. In Rahane’s captaincy, India won the Australian test series in a miraculous fashion. However, Rahane’s position in the playing eleven is not fixed, and he is certainly not the choice. If reports are to be believed, BCCI will announce the next test captain after the South Africa vs India ODI series.