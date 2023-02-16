UAE vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan: When and where to watch UAE vs AFG Abu Dhabi T20I?

The first T20I of Afghanistan’s tour of UAE 2023 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. The first match will be followed by two more matches within the next three days at the same venue.

Named Abu Dhabi Friendship Series, a three-match series will resume T20I rivalry between these two teams after six years. Played at the same stadium, the last UAE vs Afghanistan T20I had witnessed the visitors chasing down a 147-run target in the penultimate over.

Afghanistan, in fact, have done exceedingly well in UAE vs Afghanistan head to head record in T20Is. In the six T20Is that they’ve played against each other thus far, Afghanistan have won five matches as compared to UAE’s lone win. It is worth mentioning that UAE have never won a T20I against Afghanistan at home.

In what is going to be only the second bilateral T20I series between these opponents, Afghanistan had whitewashed UAE 3-0 in their inaugural T20I series against them.

UAE vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan

All the three T20Is won’t be televised in India in the absence of any broadcaster expressing interest for this series. Not the first such instance with respect to international cricket not featuring the Indian cricket team, it will provide yet another opportunity to a streaming platform.

As a result, FanCode will be stepping up to live stream the series on its website and mobile application. Also streaming Pakistan Super League 2023 at the moment, the platform will charge INR 59 for a three-match pass. Unlike old times, FanCode doesn’t have the option of a one-match pass or a pass at a discounted price for this series.

Fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch Afghanistan’s tour of UAE on RTA Sport back home. As far as the fans of the home team in the UAE are concerned, there is no official information about the platform which will televise Abu Dhabi T20Is there.

Date – 16/02/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (Afghanistan) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – RTA Sport (Afghanistan).

Online platform – Fan Code (India).