How to PSL live streaming online free in India: PSL broadcasting rights 2023 by country

The Pakistan Super League is up and running, and we have already seen some really close matches so far in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars started the tournament with a 1-run win over Multan, and Peshawar defeated Karachi by just 2 runs in the 2nd match.

The tournament will be played across four cities in the country, and the first leg is being played in Karachi and Multan. In both matches, the pitches have been excellent for batting, and the fans have witnessed some great action. The players like Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Rizwan, etc have set the floor on fire.

Some big players have made their presence known in the tournament this time around, and this edition of the PSL is expected to be a very close one. The tournament is popular amongst Indian fans as well, so let’s look at the streaming platform of the tournament in India.

How to PSL live streaming online free in India

Sony Sports Network is the broadcaster of the Pakistan Super League in India, and it is telecasting the matches of PSL 2023 on TV. However, the digital broadcast of the league is not on one, but two different platforms. Sony Liv and Fancode are streaming the tournament digitally on their website and application.

Sony Liv is the digital platform of Sony Network, and users can stream the PSL 2023 on that platform. However, watching the tournament is not free, and the users will have to pay subscription fees to watch the tournament. Although, watching the channels of Sony is free to watch on Jio TV (the users must have an active Jio recharge for it).

Fancode is also broadcasting the matches of PSL 2023 digitally in India on both its website and application. However, watching the match on Fancode is not free as well. The users can buy a package worth INR 89 to watch the whole PSL 2023. There is a monthly (INR 199) and yearly pack (INR 699) as well which covers all the other sporting events including the PSL on Fancode.