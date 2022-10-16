UAE vs Netherlands head to head record in T20: UAE vs NED T20 records and stats

UAE vs Netherlands head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for UAE vs NED T20 World Cup match.

The second First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between United Arab Emirates and Netherlands in Geelong today. Second match to be played at the Simonds Stadium in the day, it will be only the third international cricket match in the city.

Set to face each other in the shortest format after three years, UAE vs Netherlands has it in it to be a close match primarily due to their neck and neck head-to-head record in the past.

Although UAE have won four out of their last five T20Is against Netherlands, the latter had won the last match in a convincing manner. The then UAE captain Ahmed Raza’s decision of batting first had resulted in a batting collapse in the form of the team scoring 80/9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In response, Netherlands had registered a victory with eight wickets and 29 balls left in the match.

A match that will be played on a used wicket right after the ongoing Sri Lanka vs Namibia match, it will be played at a time when the weather is expected to be quite clear especially as compared to earlier in the day.

UAE vs Netherlands head to head record in T20

Total number of matches played: 8

Matches won by UAE: 4

Matches won by NED: 4

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (UAE 0, NED 2)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (UAE 0, NED 1)

UAE average score against NED: 134.6

NED average score against UAE: 146.4

Most runs for UAE: 32 (Ahmed Raza)

Most runs for NED: 159 (Max O’Dowd)

Most wickets for UAE: 4 (Zahoor Khan)

Most wickets for NED: 5 (Brandon Glover and Timm van der Gugten)

Most catches for UAE: 2 (Ahmed Raza)

Most catches for NED: 5 (Scott Edwards)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).