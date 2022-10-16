Simonds Stadium Geelong weather forecast today: Geelong Cricket Stadium weather hourly and rain probability

Simonds Stadium Geelong weather: The weather has remained conducive for live sport to happen in Geelong thus far.

Weather in Geelong has thus far managed to not affect the city’s chances of hosting an international match after more than half-a-decade. One of the seven ICC T20 World Cup 2022 venues, Geelong is currently hosting the tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

Considering the amount of rainfall that has poured over the city in the last two days or so in addition to a “Moderate Flood Warning”, it is quite supportive of the weather gods to let the players do their thing under the sun on a Sunday afternoon.

With Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Namibia have crossed the halfway mark in their innings.

The weather, however, will have to remain the same way throughout the day as three more innings are scheduled to be played at the Simonds Stadium today. A double-header day will also witness Netherlands and United Arab Emirates taking to the field in a night match here.

Simonds Stadium Geelong weather forecast today

A major delight for all the stakeholders on the first day of a world event is that rain probability is expected to decrease gradually towards the evening and night.

As a result, players are likely to play uninterrupted cricket from now onward when the chances of rain are on the downfall. Having said that, even if rain causes an interruption or two, it is unlikely to be severe to an extent of abandoning a match.

Hourly weather at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, Victoria

04:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 31%).

05:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 19%).

06:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 15%).

07:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 12%).

08:00 PM – 11 degree (Rain Probability – 9%).

09:00 PM – 10 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

10:00 PM – 10 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

11:00 PM – 9 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

00:00 AM – 8 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).