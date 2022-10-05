“Uff incredible shot”: Aakash Chopra expresses approval of Kyle Mayers six off Cameron Green at Carrara Oval

Kyle Mayers six: The West Indian all-rounder probably hit the shot of the match in the first few minutes itself.

During the first T20I of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 at the Carrara Oval, West Indies haven’t been able to do justice with a brisk start after being put in to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Despite opening batter Johnson Charles (3) getting out on the second ball that he faced, his opening partner Kyle Mayers (35) and Brandon King (12) hit a few eye-catching shots to make optimum use of the fielding restriction overs.

West Indies, who had scored 47/1 in the first five overs, couldn’t carry forward the momentum to the middle overs scoring only 48/4 in the next 10 overs.

Aakash Chopra expresses approval of Kyle Mayers six off Cameron Green at Carrara Oval

Mayers, however, earned instant approbation from one and all for hitting his counterpart Cameron Green for a glorious six over the cover region.

It all happened on the third delivery of the fourth over when a slightly shorter Green delivery was dispatched by Mayers out of everyone’s sight. Having just cleared his front leg to look like guiding the ball over the in-field, Mayers’ effortless shot resulted in a gargantuan 105-metre six with the ball landing on the upper deck of the Metricon Stadium.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra was among the many admirers of Mayers’ six to not take much time before expressing approval of what could well be the shot of the series.

Having scored 33 (24) in the powerplay, Mayers batted with a strike rate of 50 in the middle overs (without any boundary) to end up with his 39 (36) comprising of five fours and a six.

It was right before the halfway mark when Mayers was out bowled to Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.