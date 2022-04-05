Umpire salary in IPL: Umpire fees in IPL 2022

Umpire salary in IPL: The SportsRush brings you the list of the salary of the umpires of the Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL 2022 is up and running in India, and there have been some great games in the tournament so far. After 12 league games, Rajasthan Royals are at the top with two big wins in two games. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are still in search of their first win.

Gujarat Titans are also unbeaten in the tournament so far with two wins in two games. The emergence of Hardik Pandya as a full-time all-rounder has been a great sign for both Gujarat Titans and the Indian national cricket team.

Jos Buttler has scored the only century of the tournament so far, whereas Ishan Kishan is also at the top of the run-scoring list with Buttler. Umesh Yadav is leading the wicket-taking charts with eight wickets in three games. The IPL has got a new talented start in Ayush Badoni as well.

From 6th April 2022, contracted Australian players like Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, David Warner, etc will also start joining their respective clubs.

Umpire salary in IPL

Umpires play an important part in sport, and it is the same in cricket as well. Indian Premier League’s payment structure is one of the best in the world and apart from the players, Umpires are also paid well as comparison to the other leagues.

The salary of the umpires is based on two categories. ICC Elite Panel’s umpires get ₹1,98,000 per game, whereas the development umpires get ₹59,000 per game. There is a fixed sponsorship amount of ₹7,33,000 per season as well.

Chris Gaffaney: ICC Elite Panel Umpire.

Also the first player to hit a century in NZ domestic T20 comp: 101 (56 balls), Otago v CD, Uni Oval, Dunedin, 27 Jan 2006. Just the 2 x 6s in that innings too.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/sHbaXgQSrs — Peter Clinton (@PeterClinton5) January 9, 2022

Indian Umpires for IPL 2022: Anil Chaudhary, C. Shamshuddin, Virender Sharma, K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, S. Ravi, Vineet Kulkarni, Yashwant Barde, Ulhas Gandhe, Anil Dandekar, K Srinivasan, and Pashchim Pathak.

Foreign Umpires for IPL 2022: Richard Illingworth (Eng), Paul Reiffel (Aus), and Christopher Gaffaney (NZ)