Umran Malik cricketer: Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tim Seifert in KKR Playing XI vs SRH

Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tim Seifert: Kolkata Knight Riders have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We’re going to have a bat. It looks like a reasonable surface and it won’t change much so we’ll make use of it with the bat. It’s an unfortunate position to be in but there’s quite a bit to gain with growth of players, in difficult conditions, especially against a side like Kolkata,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

As far as the changes for SRH are concerned, they have included debutant pacer Umran Malik for Sandeep Sharma. “Umran Malik comes in for Sandeep Sharma just to improve the balance of the side. He’s an exciting fast bowling talent,” Williamson added.

Malik, 21, is a right-arm fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir. It was as recent as earlier this year that Malik had made his T20 and List A debut for J&K.

Proud moment for jnk cricket. Go well boy #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021

Having played a match each against Railways and Bengal, Malik has picked three and one wicket in T20 and List A cricket respectively. The inexperienced player will join fellow J&K batsman Abdul Samad in SRH’s Playing XI tonight.

Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tim Seifert in KKR Playing XI vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders, who still are in contention of making it to the playoffs unlike Sunrisers, have also made a change to their Playing XI bringing back all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for batter Tim Seifert.

Playing his first match of the UAE leg, Shakib has scored 536 runs in 35 IPL innings for Knight Riders at an average and strike rate of 20.62 and 127.32 respectively. Over the year, Shakib has also picked 45 wickets for KKR at an average of 26.27, an economy rate of 7.23 and a strike rate of 21.80.