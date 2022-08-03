“Unable to express my feelings”: Mumbai Indians’ spinner Kumar Kartikeya finally meets his family after 9 years and 3 months

Mumbai Indians’ spinner Kumar Kartikeya finally returns home after a span of 9 years and 3 months after completing his promise.

The story of spinner Kumar Kartikeya is one of the most inspiring stories around. Kartikeya left in home in Kanpur in 2013 and moved to Delhi in order to excel in his cricketing career. He made a promise to his family that he won’t return home before making a name for himself.

Dronacharya Award-winning cricket coach, Sanjay Bhardwaj, who runs the LB Shastri Cricket Club in Delhi played a huge part in Kartikeya’s career. When Kartikeya was struggling, Sanjay provided him coaching for free and helped him in getting the other amenities as well.

Kartikeya was a left-arm orthodox spinner, but he switches to a left-arm wrist spin in order to add a plethora of variations under his belt. In 2022, Kumar finally got his opportunity in the IPL, where he played in four games for the Mumbai Indians. He made his debut in the high-octane match against Chennai Super Kings.

Kumar Kartikeya’s homecoming took a delay as he went to England to take part in the Mumbai Indians’ camp. However, he finally reached home on 3 August 2022, and he posted a pic of the same on Twitter with his mother. This was Kartikey’s homecoming after 9 years and 3 months.

“Met my family and mumma ❤️ after 9 years 3 months. Unable to express my feelings,” Kumar Kartikeya tweeted.

Apart from representing Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Kartikeya was part of the Madhya Pradesh side, which won their Ranji Trophy title. He finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 32 wickets, and he even picked five wickets in the final match as well.

Kartikeya has played in 12 first-class, 19 List A and 12 T20s so far in his career, where he has scalped a total of 87 wickets. The journey has just started for the talented left-arm wrist spinner.