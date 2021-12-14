Upcoming cricket matches of India: When will India vs South Africa 1st Test start?

Upcoming cricket matches of India: The Indian men’s team will be playing international cricket without a major break in the next few months.

Had it not been for a postponement due to COVID-19’s latest variant named Omicron, India Test captain Virat Kohli would’ve been in South Africa attending press conferences ahead of the first of a three-match Test series.

Having said that, Kohli is currently in a bio-bubble in Mumbai scheduled to be part of a virtual press conference tomorrow before the Indian Test team’s departure for the tour of South Africa.

Upcoming cricket matches of India

Originally scheduled to commence from December 17, India’s tour of South Africa will now begin from December 26 with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. India, who have maintained an unbeaten Test record at the SuperSport Park, wouldn’t have got a better venue to start proceedings of this tour.

As far as the tour of South Africa is concerned, India will be playing a total of three Tests and three ODIs. A three-match T20I series had to be sacrificed for now to accommodate a delay in the tour. With an ICC T20 World Cup to be played later next year, South Africa and India might be seen playing in the shortest format ahead of a world event.

When will India vs South Africa 1st Test start?

December 26-30 – 1st Test in Centurion

January 3-7 – 2nd Test in Johannesburg

January 11-15 – 3rd Test in Cape Town

January 19 – 1st ODI in Paarl

January 21 – 2nd ODI in Paarl

January 23 – 3rd ODI in Cape Town

The completion of India’s tour of South Africa and the start of West Indies’ tour of India will have less than two weeks’ time between each other. Other than hosting West Indies, India are also slated to host Sri Lanka and South Africa in a bumper home season.

West Indies’ tour of India 2021

February 6 – 1st ODI in Ahmedabad

February 9 – 2nd ODI in Jaipur

February 12 – 3rd ODI in Kolkata

February 15 – 1st T20I in Cuttack

February 18 – 2nd T20I in Vizag

February 20 – 3rd T20I in Trivandrum

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2021

February 25 – March 1 – 1st Test in Bengaluru

March 5-9 – 2nd Test in Mohali

March 13 – 1st T20I in Mohali

March 15 – 2nd T20I in Dharamsala

March 18 – 3rd T20I in Lucknow

South Africa’s tour of India 2021

June 9 – 1st T20I in Chennai

June 12 – 2nd T20I in Bengaluru

June 14 – 3rd T20I in Nagpur

June 17 – 4th T20I in Rajkot

June 19 – 5th T20I in Delhi