VCA Stadium T20 records: Nagpur Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Not just international cricket but even T20s will return to the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after almost three years as dedicated fans’ long wait will come to end with the second of the three T20Is to be played between India and Australia this week.

India, whose death-bowling issues have been brought out in the open this month, need a quick turnaround with respect to their recent form. Having won and lost a couple of T20Is each at this venue, the hosts would be keen to avoid another defeat as it will convert the third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday into a dead-rubber.

Australia, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever Nagpur T20I on Friday. Been part of six out of the 27 international matches played here over the years, Aussies have an even worse record winning one and losing their remaining five matches albeit in other formats.

Highest run-scorers in T20Is played at the VCA Stadium are Mohammad Shahzad (166), KL Rahul (123), Jamie Atkinson (82), Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Nabi (79). While former India captain Virat Kohli has scored 44 runs across two Nagpur T20Is, all captain Rohit Sharma has managed across three innings are 10 runs.

Highest wicket-takers in Nagpur T20Is are Mohammad Nabi (8), Rashid Khan (8), Deepak Chahar (6), Donald Tiripano (5) and Wellington Masakadza (5). Among bowlers participating in the ongoing series, Jasprit Bumrah has picked a couple of wickets here. On the contrary, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sharma have picked a wicket apiece.

Highest innings total in Nagpur T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 215/5 20 Sri Lanka India 2009 186/9 20 India Sri Lanka 2009 186/6 20 Afghanistan Zimbabwe 2016 174/5 20 India Bangladesh 2019 170/5 20 Afghanistan Scotland 2016

Known for its significant boundary size, VCA Stadium has witnessed a lone 200+ total in a total of 24 completed T20I innings. Out of 12 Nagpur T20Is, as many as nine have been won batting first and only three have been won after bowling first.

The highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue belongs to South Africa for sealing a 123-run chase against South Africa during a Super 10 match of ICC World Twenty20 2016.