Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play against each other in the first of a three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium tomorrow. After a one-sided win in a one-off Test match, the hosts would want to stamp their authority in the ODIs as well.

Advertisement

Bangladesh have been a great threat in their home conditions. Former captain Shakib al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker at this venue and he will be a big weapon with both bat and the ball. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is yet another important part of the side. The batters know the conditions well and will aim to score big.

Afghanistan will be relieved to have the services of former captain Rashid Khan after he missed the Test match. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi, along with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, are set to form a formidable spin trio with Khan. Captain Hashmattulah Shahidi and wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will lead the batting unit.

Advertisement

Chattogram Pitch Report For BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Match

The pitch in Chattogram has been a good one for batting on most occasions. There is an even amount of bounce and the teams batting first should enjoy the conditions here. This surface tends to go on the slower and lower side as the match progresses. The slower bowlers are expected to play a big part on this wicket.

The average first innings score in the last five ODIs here has been 269 runs. Out of five, three matches have been won by the teams batting first and the target has been chased a couple of times. It has been seen that the spinners turn the match around in the second half of the game. Anything above 275 runs can be a really good score.

A humid day is predicted in the city and rain can play a massive part in this match. Under overcast conditions, the pacers can take advantage in the initial overs of the game. The batters will be able to play their shots once set. Batting first has been a successful mantra at this venue, but the rainy conditions may force the captains to chase.