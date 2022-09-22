Nagpur weather tomorrow: Current weather in Nagpur VCA Stadium for India vs Australia 2nd T20

Nagpur weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second IND vs AUS T20I.

Both the Indian and Australian cricket teams have reached Nagpur for the second of three T20Is to be played across as many venues within six days.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, which hasn’t hosted an international match in almost three years now, will be hosting its first-ever India-Australia T20I tomorrow. Readers must note that the last of 12 Nagpur T20Is was also the last T20 to be played in the city.

With the venue having a capacity of 44,000 spectators, television and streaming viewers can expect a jam-packed stadium welcoming two star-studded teams on a Friday night.

Nagpur weather tomorrow

As per the original plan, India and Australia were scheduled to undergo practice sessions in Nagpur today. Having said that, incessant rain in the city quashed all such plans to force both the teams inside their hotels. Overcast climate since this morning has started to put clouds over the match.

Having said that, weather forecast for September 23 in Nagpur provides a different picture altogether. According to the leading weather portals, chances of rain are minimal over the VCA Stadium tomorrow.

In what is expected to be a warm day in the city, rain probability is predicted to be in single-digit figures especially between the start time of the match and running till midnight. Assuming that this prediction holds true, fans can expect an uninterrupted game of cricket. With only a handful of matches remaining before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, even players wouldn’t want for rain to play a total spoilsport.

Hourly weather at VCA Stadium, Nagpur, on September 23

07:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

08:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

09:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

10:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

11:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

While these numbers are according to AccuWeather, another platform in BBC also presents a similar picture with a maximum rain probability of 16% during match hours.