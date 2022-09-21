Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur matches all result list

Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: International cricket will return to the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after almost three years.

The second T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Nagpur on Friday. Both the teams have already left Mohali to travel some 1,330 km towards Central India.

A terrible 4-wicket loss in the first T20I found India on the wrong end of the highest successful T20I run-chase at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium as they ended up losing their first T20I at this venue last night.

Needing to make immediate amends to stay alive in the series, India will be looking to win their next match by playing according to their reputation. Australia, on the other hand, will have eyes on a third consecutive T20I victory against India leading them to a second consecutive T20I series win in India.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur matches all result list

International cricket will return to Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after almost three years as two ace teams will be clashing in a much-awaited fixture among locals.

Unlike Mohali, Nagpur has hosted over 10 T20Is since hosting its first match in this format in 2009. While India have won and lost a couple of T20Is each at this venue, Australia will be playing their first-ever T20I here on September 23.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 29 runs 2009 2 Hong Kong vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 14 runs 2016 3 Afghanistan vs Scotland Afghanistan won by 14 runs 2016 4 Scotland vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 11 runs 2016 5 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Afghanistan won by 6 wickets 2016 6 Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Afghanistan won by 59 runs 2016 7 Hong Kong vs Scotland Scotland won by 8 wickets 2016 8 India vs New Zealand New Zealand won by 47 runs 2016 9 South Africa vs West Indies West Indies won by 3 wickets 2016 10 Afghanistan vs West Indies Afghanistan won by 6 runs 2016 11 India vs England India won by 5 runs 2017 12 India vs Bangladesh India won by 30 runs 2019

Much like Mohali, Nagpur also hasn’t hosted a T20 since its last T20I in November 2019. As far as Men’s T20s are concerned, last 10 matches at the VCA Stadium are mentioned in the table above. Surprisingly, the city hasn’t hosted any domestic or Indian Premier League T20 since January 2016.