Cover Image for Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur matches all result list

Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur matches all result list

Dixit Bhargav
|Wed Sep 21 2022

Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: International cricket will return to the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after almost three years.

The second T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Nagpur on Friday. Both the teams have already left Mohali to travel some 1,330 km towards Central India.

A terrible 4-wicket loss in the first T20I found India on the wrong end of the highest successful T20I run-chase at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium as they ended up losing their first T20I at this venue last night.

Needing to make immediate amends to stay alive in the series, India will be looking to win their next match by playing according to their reputation. Australia, on the other hand, will have eyes on a third consecutive T20I victory against India leading them to a second consecutive T20I series win in India.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur matches all result list

International cricket will return to Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after almost three years as two ace teams will be clashing in a much-awaited fixture among locals.

Unlike Mohali, Nagpur has hosted over 10 T20Is since hosting its first match in this format in 2009. While India have won and lost a couple of T20Is each at this venue, Australia will be playing their first-ever T20I here on September 23.

S. No.MatchResultYear
1India vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 29 runs2009
2Hong Kong vs ZimbabweZimbabwe won by 14 runs2016
3Afghanistan vs ScotlandAfghanistan won by 14 runs2016
4Scotland vs ZimbabweZimbabwe won by 11 runs2016
5Afghanistan vs Hong KongAfghanistan won by 6 wickets2016
6Afghanistan vs ZimbabweAfghanistan won by 59 runs2016
7Hong Kong vs ScotlandScotland won by 8 wickets2016
8India vs New ZealandNew Zealand won by 47 runs2016
9South Africa vs West IndiesWest Indies won by 3 wickets2016
10Afghanistan vs West IndiesAfghanistan won by 6 runs2016
11India vs EnglandIndia won by 5 runs2017
12India vs BangladeshIndia won by 30 runs2019

Nagpur Cricket Stadium last 10 matches

Much like Mohali, Nagpur also hasn’t hosted a T20 since its last T20I in November 2019. As far as Men’s T20s are concerned, last 10 matches at the VCA Stadium are mentioned in the table above. Surprisingly, the city hasn’t hosted any domestic or Indian Premier League T20 since January 2016.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav