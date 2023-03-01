Veda Krishnamurthy marriage: What is Veda Krishnamurthy husband name?

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy tied the knot with Arjun Hoysala earlier this year, she posted her photos on Instagram to confirm the news about the same. Both Krishnamurthy and Hoysala represent Karnataka in the domestic circuit in their respective divisions. Both of them announced their engagement last year in September.

They got married on January 12, which is the birthday of Krishnamurthy’s mother, who passed away because of Covid in 2019. They shared their photos on Instagram, where they were seen signing the court documents as well.

“Mr and Mrs ❤️ !!! This one’s for you Amma ❤️ your birthday will remain special always ❤️ love you Akka ❤️ #justmarried 12.01.23 😍 #newlife #wedding”,” Krishnamurthy captioned her Instagram post.

Veda Krishnamurthy marriage

On former Indian cricketer WV Raman’s show ‘Wednesdays with WV’ on Sportstar, Krishnamurthy revealed why they chose to get married on her mother’s birthday. She said that the day is very special for her, and because her mother is no more now, she didn’t celebrate her marriage in a grand manner.

“I want to register my wedding on 12 January which is my mom’s birthday. I want that day to be special and always connected to me. In this month you’re not supposed to exchange garlands or conduct auspicious events or we would have had the proper wedding on this date. But going forward, when we celebrate anniversaries, it will be on this day,” Krishnamurthy said.

Veda Krishnamurthy WPL 2023 team

Krishnamurthy recently posted on Twitter, where she expressed her disappointment over not getting picked in the WPL 2023 auction. She had a base price of INR 30 Lakh in the auction. Krishnamurthy said that it took her some days to realize that she will not be taking part in the competition.

It’s been a tough few days to come in terms that I won’t be participating in this years WPL !! It’s just not meant to be I guess !! Nonetheless I would like to wish everybody who’s going to representing women’s cricket as a whole good luck !! #WPL2023 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) March 1, 2023

Krishnamurthy has scored 875 T20I runs at 18.61, whereas she has also scored 829 ODI runs at 25.90. She last played for India in a T20I match in 2020. Apart from playing, she was part of Star Sports’ commentary panel during the Commonwealth Games last year.