Veda Krishnamurthy retired: Has Veda Krishnamurthy retired from international cricket?

Veda Krishnamurthy retired: The Indian Women’s cricket team batter is a part of the commentary team for Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Women’s Cricket in the Commonwealth Games 2022 has started with a brilliant match between India Women and Australia Women at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Sony Sports Network is broadcasting the games, and there are some brilliant names in the commentary panel. Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy is also a part of the commentary panel.

Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy is currently doing commentary for Sony Sports Network for the Commonwealth Games. Veda, who made her debut for India at an age of 18 against England in 2011 has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is. She has scored 829 runs at 25.90 in ODIs, whereas she has 875 T20I runs under her belt.

Veda last played for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 final against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. She has not retired yet from International cricket, but she is struggling to find her place definitely. BCCI removed Veda from the contracted list of players and that decision was criticized.

Veda Krishnamurthy: “Every athlete present in #CWG22 is an inspiration for everyone and to each other. #NeerajChopra has literally put javelin throw on the map. He also would be looking for some inspiration from other athletes as well, so will be our cricket team.” — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 25, 2022

Veda lost her sister and mother in a very short duration because of Covid 19, and then she was dropped from the Indian squad for the series against England. She plays for Railways in the domestic circuit, and earlier she has represented Karnataka as well.

Veda was just the 3rd cricketer from India to play in the Women’s Big Bash as well. She played for Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL 03, where he played alongside the likes of Hayley Mathews and Lauran Winfield Hill. In the Women’s T20 challenge, she has played for the Velocity side.

Krishnamurthy has been a part of the Indian long for a very long time now. Apart from the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, she was also a part of the Indian team that reached the final of the 2017 ICC World Cup.