WPL teams all squads with price: IPL auction 2023 all team players list

The women’s Premier League 2023 auction has just started, and we have already seen some bidding wars. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer, and she is the most expensive player so far in the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Mandhana for a price of INR 3.4 crores, and they faced stiff competition from the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians failed to get Mandhana, but they were successful in their bid for the Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur was bought by MI for a price of INR 1.8 crores.

Ashleigh Gardner also managed to earn a grand sum as Gujarat Giantst bought for a whopping price of INR 3.2 crores. The Australian all-rounder has been great in recent times, and it was expected that she will get a good bid in the auction.

Radha Yadav is a brilliant spinner and Delhi Capitals bought him for a price of INR 40 Lacs. They got Marizanne Kapp for a price of INR 1.5 crores. It is safe to say that the Capitals are making a good squad for the competition.

WPL teams all squads with price

Women IPL RCB team 2023 players list

Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crores), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crores), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crores), Sophie Divine (INR 50 Lacs), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crores)

Mumbai Indians women team full list

Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 1.8 crores), Nat Sciver (INR 3.2 crores), Amelia Kerr (INR 1 crores), Pooja Vastrakar (INR 1.9 crores), Yastika Bhatia (INR 1.5 crores)

Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 players list

Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.20 crores), Meg Lanning (INR 1.10 crores), Shafali Verma (INR 2 crores)

Gujarat Giants cricket team 2023 players

Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.2 crores), Beth Mooney (INR 2 crores), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 Lacs), Annabelle Sutherland (INR 70 Lacs), Harleen Deol (INR 40 Lacs), Deandra Dottin (INR 60 Lacs)

Women IPL UP Warriorz team 2023 players list

Sophia Ecclestone (INR 1.8 crores), Tahlia McGrath (INR 1.4 crores), Shabnim Ismail (INR 1 crores), Alyssa Healy (INR 70 Lacs), Anjali Sarvani (INR 55 Lacs), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (INR 40 Lacs)