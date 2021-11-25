“Very disappointed”: Michael Vaughan opens up after BBC Radio drops him from Ashes 2021-22 coverage

BBC Network have dropped Michael Vaughan from their Ashes broadcast team after his alleged name in Azeem Rafiq’s racism trial.

After Azeem Rafiq’s racism case, it was clear that there will be some repercussions. The BBC have dropped Michael Vaughan from their Ashes broadcast panel. Rafiq named Vaughan during his parliamentary hearing in Westminster.

“I think it’s important on Michael [Vaughan] that we don’t make it all about Michael. It was a long time ago, Michael might not remember it as I said about earlier because it doesn’t mean anything. But three of us remember it,” Rafiq said.

Vaughan was earlier dropped from BBC 5 radio broadcast earlier this month after Rafiq’s statement. BBC released a statement that Michael will not be involved in “wider coverage of the sport at the moment”. It is worth noting that the former English player first worked for BBC in 2009.

“While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment,” the BBC statement said.

“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”

Michael Vaughan “very disappointed” over BBC’s decision

Michael Vaughan admits that he is very disappointed with the decision and will miss working with his friends.

“The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case,” Vaughan added.

“I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all.”

After BBC, BT Sport is also considering the future of Vaughan on their network. However, Michael Vaughan will be working in a TV role with Fox Cricket in Australia. The same Fox Cricket feed will be visible in England as well.