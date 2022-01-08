“Very satisfying day on Twitter blocking muppets”: Shane Warne tweets after getting hate on social media about his Usman Khawaja vs Mitchell Marsh comments

Shane Warne said that he would have preferred Mitchell Marsh over Usman Khawaja in the Ashes Sydney test, but Khawaja scored a century.

Before the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test, Shane Warne shared his opinion of playing Mitchell Marsh over Usman Khawaja. Warne said that Khawaja deserved his chance, but Mitch Marsh is the math-winner.

“Khawaja deserves his chance, don’t get me wrong,” Warne said.

“But we’ve been waiting a long time for Marsh to come good and what a time now, when you’ve won the Ashes, what a time to say ‘have you got it at this level? You’re going to be tested against Broad and Anderson, let’s see what you’ve got in this form’.”

“He’s a match-winner, Mitch Marsh.”

However, Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant century in the game. Apart from Khawaja, Warne has also been critical of Mitchell Starc. However, Starc has been terrific in the Ashes so far. He is the highest wicket-taker of the Ashes so far, whereas he has also scored 117 runs with the bat. Chadd Sayers, who has played just one test for Australia took shots at Shane Warne about the same. Even former Aussie pacer Ryan Harris supported Syaers’ tweet.

Well said Chad! — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) January 6, 2022

Shane Warne Tweets after getting hate

Shane Warne has never stayed out of any verbal battle, and he trolled Sayers for his tweet. He was not shy enough of replying to Sayers in his own very way. Sayers has been a medium pacer bowler, and Warne took a dig at it.

Hey champ,

Fyi – Saying you would prefer to bowl to Khawaja than Marsh is not bagging anyone.

Ps I bowled spin.

You bowled so called “pace.” The keeper stood in the same spot hahaha.

PPS You would need a helmet bowling to M Marsh right now 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JWF5zDKVam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 6, 2022

After all this saga, Warne got a lot of hate on social media about his selection calls. He always has been vocal about playing Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson in the test team. But, Warne never backs down on his opinion and he even blocked people on Twitter. He tagged Piers Morgan as well, and even he supported the tweet of Shane Warne.

Very satisfying day on Twitter blocking muppets ! How good is it @piersmorgan ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2022

Never realised it was so satisfying !!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3AMfAEqNr1 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2022

