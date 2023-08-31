Just like his position in the batting order across formats and teams, Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh has also been shuffling homes over the years. Marsh, who currently lives in a beachside Cottesloe home that he bought in late 2018, had made a $300,000 profit around two years before that on the back of selling one of his properties in Perth.

Before moving to his current location, Marsh had lived in a couple of houses in hometown Perth. One of them was in Bicton (a suburb of Perth) and the second was in East Fremantle.

It is worth mentioning that Marsh is not the only Australian cricketer who loves investing in the real estate. His fellow teammates such as Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, etc., also have a soft corner for buying opulent properties.

2 Years After Buying Beachside Cottesloe Home For $2,750,000, Mitch Marsh Made $300,000 Profit By Selling East Fremantle Property

Having laid his hands on the property by paying $1.59 million in 2012, Marsh had sold his East Fremantle house for a price of $1.62 million in 2021. With there not being any major movement in property rates in the area for almost a decade, Marsh made the most of a sudden spike during COVID-19 lockdown.

Readers must note that it was a 1970s-built house which had all the luxurious amenities. The double-storey house had four bedrooms and two bathrooms. However, the biggest positive of the 802 square metre property was a 180-degree view of the Indian Ocean.

Mitch had bought the Cottesloe house for a price of $2,750,000. A 1990s-built bungalow also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the beach is within walking distance which offers a serene view of the ocean. There is a small pool in the backyard as well. Mitch’s elder brother, Shaun Marsh, also used to live in Cottesloe, which is a suburb on the northwest side of Perth.

Mitch Marsh Had Suffered $120,000 Loss On Perth Home

A year before making a profit in 2021, Mitch Marsh had suffered a $120,000 loss in another real-estate deal. For those who don’t know, he had sold his Bicton house for a price of $2.38 million post having bought it for $2.5 million in 2016. This house was built on a 1,010 sqm area which had four bedrooms and two bathrooms in addition to a theatre room.

Furthermore, there was a heated swimming pool near the garden. Apart from all the mentioned amenities, there was also a custom-built library. It is noteworthy that there is no information as to why Marsh decided to make a loss on this property as it was one of the best places where he lived.