“Very similar destruction as the great Viv !”: When Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards

Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards after his first T20I century against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne compares Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards

England could not win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but they had a great start in the group stages. In all the wins, batter Jos Buttler played a key part for the side. On a slow Sharjah track, England were up against Sri Lanka. They lost their three wickets [Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan] in the initial six overs.

At one stage, they were 61 runs after 12 overs, but then came Jos Buttler’s carnage. Jos Buttler scored his first T20I century in just 67 balls by hitting a six on the final ball of the innings. In the end, England easily won the match.

After the game, Shane Warne had a lot of praise for Buttler. He called Butter as one of the best white-ball players, whereas he also compared him to Sir Vivian Richards.

“En route to Oz & in transit watching #ICCT20WorldCup2021 highlights ! Wow @josbuttler again showing how to bat in T/20 cricket. I think he’s one of the best white ball players of all time & definitely England’s best ever player ! Very similar destruction as the great Viv !,” Shane Warne Tweeted.

Jos Buttler will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022. Jos Buttler was bought by Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 mega auction for a bargain price of INR 4.4 Cr. He is the vice-captain of the side for IPL 2022.