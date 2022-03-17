Cricket

“Very similar destruction as the great Viv !”: When Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards

"Very similar destruction as the great Viv !": When Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"No disrespect to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon but Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever play the game": Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation
Next Article
“Nobody would’ve did Michael Jordan the way Patrick Beverley clowned LeBron James”: NBA Twitter clowns on the Lakers star for getting flexed on by Pat Bev
Cricket Latest News
"Very similar destruction as the great Viv !": When Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards
“Very similar destruction as the great Viv !”: When Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards

Shane Warne compared Jos Buttler to Sir Vivian Richards after his first T20I century against…