VIDEO: Hasan Ali kisses Mubasir Khan for grabbing breathtaking catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Ahmed in PSL 8

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali was spotted kissing teammate Mubasir Khan during the 21st match of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight.

The hilarious incident happened after Khan grabbed a breathtaking catch to dismiss Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) on the third delivery of the fourth over. Having promoted himself to No. 3 in a rare move, Ahmed’s four-ball stay was brought to an end by Khan’s brilliance at deep square leg.

With the right-handed batter shuffling towards the off-stump to sweep Islamabad all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (2/29), Khan had to jump and complete an aerial catch off a ball which was timed exceedingly well by Ahmed. Not erring, the 20-year old player became an instance source of amazement after pulling off a catch in such a manner.

Hasan Ali kisses Mubasir Khan for grabbing breathtaking catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Ahmed in PSL 8

What Khan’s fielding performance did the best was neutralize the opposition’s strategy of sending their captain up the batting order. With all Khan’s teammates running towards him to congratulate him, Ali’s celebration comprised a peck on Khan’s cheek.

Playing his fourth match of the season, readers must note that Khan has bowled only as many overs till now. In the two overs that he bowled on Sunday, the off-spinner leaked 23 runs without picking a wicket.

Umar Akmal powers Quetta Gladiators to 179/6 in 20 overs

Been reduced to 17/4 inside the powerplay, Gladiators first recovered on the back of a 64-ball 104-run partnership for the fifth wicket between all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (52) and Najibullah Zadran (59).

However, it was batter Umar Akmal who powered Quetta to a challenging innings total of 179/6 in 20 overs in reality. Playing his third match of the season after a couple of weeks, the 32-year old player scored 43* (14) with the help of two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 307.14.