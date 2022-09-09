“Aja catch catch khelte hein”: Fans react hilariously to Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed playing Catch-Catch after Dasun Shanaka dismissal in Dubai T20I

Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed: Two Pakistani cricketers were seen indulging in a popular Gully Cricket activity tonight.

Pakistan might not have had the best of outings in the 12th match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka tonight but it didn’t stop fast bowler Hasan Ali and batter Iftikhar Ahmed from indulging in a popular Gully Cricket activity at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It all happened right after the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (21) as Ali and Ahmed nearly bumped into each other while grabbing a catch. Wanting to dispatch a Mohammad Hasnain slower delivery out of sight, all Shanaka did was hit the ball high into the night sky.

Showing interest in grabbing a catch, Ali and Ahmed ran from long-off and long-on respectively without effective communication. While Ali somehow managed to complete the catch in spite of facing a running obstacle in the form of Ahmed, the duo was soon seen throwing simple catches at each other.

Fans react hilariously to Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed playing Catch-Catch in Dubai T20I

Ali and Ahmed’s moment of amusement caught the attention of fans who, as expected, pointed out how the pair participated in a fun activity when Pakistan were on the verge of losing a match.

Hasan Ali to Iftikhar:

yr hona tw hm se Kuch nh …aja catch catch khelte hein…🤣🤣🤣#PAKvsSL#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/HbJUUlqFKb — Laiba Arshad (@LaibaAr65184535) September 9, 2022

oh bhai yeh kya team hai. puri qaum ka taraa nikaal ke apas main catch catch khel rahe hain. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 9, 2022

Playing his first match of the tournament, Ali conceded 25 runs in his three overs without picking a wicket. Ahmed, on the other hand, had scored 13 (17) at a strike rate of 76.47 in an absolutely lackluster batting performance by Pakistan after being asked to bat first by Shanaka.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan’s unaggressive batting approach against Sri Lanka

An innings which never really got going, Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs as Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-21-3. Chasing a 122-run target, Sri Lanka survived losing three wickets in five overs primarily because of opening batter Pathum Nissanka scoring 55* (48) with the help of five fours and a six.