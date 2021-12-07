Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The next edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic 50-over competition, will begin from tomorrow across nine cities namely Mumbai, Thane, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Mohali, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Ranchi and Jaipur.

As was the case in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 38 teams have been divided into six groups (five Elite and one Plate). While the Elite Groups comprise of six teams each, the Plate Group comprises of eight teams.

Each team will get to play five matches in the league phase before the knockout round which will also comprise of three preliminary quarter-final matches.

Teams, which will finish at the top of the points table in elite groups, will directly qualify for the quarter-finals scheduled to commence from December 23. On the contrary, five second-best teams from each elite group and plate topper will play in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Elite Group A – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha. Elite Group B – Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Baroda, Bengal, Puducherry. Elite Group C – Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Hyderabad, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh. Elite Group D – Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala. Elite Group E – Assam, Goa, Punjab, Railways, Rajasthan, Services. Plate Group – Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of this season of Vijay Hazare Trophy in India. As is the case with all other domestic tournaments in India, the premier 50-over competition will be available on any one out of Star’s many channels.

Readers must note that the exact channel hasn’t been confirmed official as of now and that the same might vary according to Star Network’s daily schedule with respect to other sporting events.

Considering the huge number of matches, fans must also note that only a limited number of matches will be televised. Domestic tournaments mostly get television coverage from one or two venues of the league stage.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 08/12/2021 (Wednesday) – 27/12/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 09:00 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.