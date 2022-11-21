Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy all time: Highest run scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy history

Vijay Hazare Trophy is the ace List-A competition of Indian domestic cricket, and this tournament has its own very value in Indian cricket. The match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh in this year’s trophy broke some huge records. Some huge players have made a big impact in this competition.

N Jagadeesan is the highest run-scorer of this Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, where he scored the highest List-A score in the history of the game. He played an excellent knock of 277 runs against Arunachal Pradesh and registered his name in the record books.

If overall stats are taken into account, some big players like Yashpal Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Abhinav Mukund, etc have made their mark in this tournament’s history. Let’s have a look at the highest run-scorers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy all time

Yashpal Singh is the highest run-scorer in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Singh represented Manipur, Services, Sikkim and Tripura in his career, where he managed to score 3193 runs in the tournament. He played his last match in the 2019 Vijay Hazare season.

Bengal’s Manoj Tiwari has scored 115 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Season, and he is now the 2nd highest run-scorer in the history of the competition, where he has scored 3022 runs in the tournament. If Tiwary continues to play in the upcoming seasons, he can certainly reach the top spot as well.

Robin Uthappa has retired from all forms of cricket, but he is the 3rd highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament with 3115 runs under his belt. He represented Karnataka, Kerala and Saurashtra in his career.

Apart from the mentioned names, other players like Manish Pandey, Priyank Panchal and Ravi Teja have all sorts of chances to reach the top of the run-scoring charts. All of these names have a few more years under their belt, and it will be interesting to see how they will fare in the upcoming editions.