Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy?

38 domestic teams have begun with their respective campaigns for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 which commenced on Saturday, November 12.

The group fixtures will take place across five cities in New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ranchi, while the knock-out games will be played in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Renowned and experienced names in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Gopal, and Lalit Yadav were the ones who shone for their respective sides on ‘Day 1’ of BCCI’s premier 50-Over tournament.

The standout performer on ‘Day 2’ (today) was Saurashtra’s 26-year-old allrounder Samarth Vyas, who became only the fifth batter in the tournament’s history to smash a double century.

His 200 off mere 131 deliveries, was instrumental in his side’s massive 282-run victory in ‘Elite Group A’ fixture, after posting 397/4 in their 50 Overs.

However, the equally bigger news of the day arrived from the Sail Stadium in Ranchi, where Services pulled off a big upset early in the tournament, with a one-sided, 8-wicket victory against Mumbai.

Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 122-ball 104, Mumbai did post 264/9 on the board, but were humbled by the Services’ opening pair of Shubham Rohilla (135) and Ravi Chauhan (100), who chased the total down with 27 balls to spare.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Unfortunately for the Indian Cricket fans, there will be no live telecast for even the selected matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23.

During the previous season of this tournament, the Star Sports Network did live telecast a few matches involving the stronger domestic sides, with Disney+Hotstar as the designated live streaming app for the same.

However, there is no designated channel or an online streaming app for the live telecast this season.

Fans have expressed their disappointment on the aforementioned development, and have criticized the BCCI for not coming up with any clarification of sorts for the same.

The seriousness of the entire Indian cricket ecosystem towards domestic cricket is once again underlined in the manner in which #VijayHazareTrophy2022 is widely promoted on television/ streaming platforms. Zero telecast. Yours truly is enjoying a Vivrant Sharma cameo at DYP, btw https://t.co/4Z7wMnTWXJ — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 12, 2022

