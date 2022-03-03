“Welcome to the club 100”: Harbhajan Singh wishes Virat Kohli the best of luck for his 100th Test match for India

Harbhajan Singh wishes Virat Kohli the best of fortune as the latter would join the few list of Indian players to feature in 100 Tests.

Unarguably one of the best batters of the present generation, Virat Kohli, would make sure that the Cricketing fraternity stands up on their feet for yet another time, when he would take the field on Friday to play his 100th International Test match.

With 50% of the PCA stadium in Mohali allowed to be filled in with spectators, the BCCI has made sure that the magnanimity of the event doesn’t pan out behind closed doors, as was the case in an earlier directive to the state association.

Also, the imminent Test against Sri Lanka will mark the maiden test match for the newly elected Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as captain in the longest format.

Harbhajan Singh wishes Virat Kohli

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played 103 Tests for India, welcomed Kohli to the ‘100 club’ of the Indian players who have played 100 Test matches for the country.

Taking to his social media handle, Harbhajan wished the best of fortune to Kohli with the expectation to smash his much-awaited 71st international century in the landmark game.

Welcome to the club 100 .. Go well champion.. Get a big 100 on ur 100th test .. Good luck ✅ https://t.co/ZLZ0kR50I6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2022

Kohli, who last hit an international century back in 2019, has been struggling to claw his way back to form, with plenty of criticisms coming his way ever since he discontinued from the captaincy post altogether across formats a few weeks ago. There perhaps cannot be a better occasion to end the drought.

As far as the first Test match is concerned, both the teams would fight for a total of 12 World test Championship (WTC) points as per the 2021-23 cycle. Sri Lanka and India are placed at the first and fifth spot respectively at present in the points table.