Virat Kohli haircut cost: Did Virat Kohli new hair style cost him INR 80,000?

Virat Kohli haircut cost: Virat Kohli recently took a new haircut from celebrity stylist Rashid Salmani ahead of the T20I series against Australia.

Virat Kohli has to be one of the most decorated cricketers the entire world has ever seen. Be it on the field or outside of it, Kohli has made his name in every department. On the field, it will be very tough to surpass the records Kohli possesses, ahead of the T20 World Cup, he will yet again be India’s big hope.

Off the field as well, Virat has been of the most influential personalities. He is one of the highest-paid Indian individuals for the commercials. In terms of social media followers, he is just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of most followed sports personalities on Instagram.

Kohli is famous for experimenting with different kinds of looks, ahead of the T20I series against Australia, Virat again donned a new look for the series.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli entered the series against Australia with a brand new haircut. Before the Mohali T20I, Virat took his haircut from the celebrity hairstylist, Rashid Salmani. Salmani, who is originally from Bihar is a Delhi-based stylist, and he has done his master’s in hairstyling.

Salmani’s hair salon’s name is Studio 17, and it is situated in the Ashok Vihar area of Delhi. He has cut the hair of players like Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, etc. Rashid once revealed that Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia was adamant that he will be getting his wedding haircut from him only, and he took a flight to specially cut his hair.

Apart from the Indian cricketers, Rashid has also provided his services to players like Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, etc. It is safe to say that Rashid is a famous stylist amongst the cricketers and other celebrities around as well.

The news circulating on social media regarding Kohli’s haircut price of Rs 80,000 most probably looks like a rumour only. Rs 80,000 may be the combined cost of services taken by Virat apart from the haircut, but nothing can be said with concrete proof regarding the same.