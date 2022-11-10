Virat Kohli in Adelaide records: King Kohli vs Adil Rashid head to head records in T20 international

Adelaide Oval will host the blockbuster T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England. Virat Kohli is in excellent form in the tournament so far, and he just loves batting at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Virat has some excellent numbers on this ground and he would just want to continue.

The form of Virat Kohli has been a boon for the Indian team in this T20 World Cup. He single-handedly won the match for the Indian team against Pakistan at the MCG, which set the tone for the Indian team in the tournament. In a rain-interrupted match against Bangladesh, Virat scored yet another half-century.

The English team will need to stop Virat from scoring big runs in the semi-final if they want to win against India. If Virat strikes his form, there are very few bowling attacks in the world that can stop him from scoring runs.

Virat Kohli in Adelaide records

Virat Kohli recently said that he feels at home in Adelaide, and his records at the Adelaide Oval prove the same as well. He has played a couple of T20Is at the Adelaide Oval, and he has scored half-centuries in both of them. Virat has not been dismissed in T20Is so far here.

In his T20 World Cup, he scored 64* in 44 balls against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, whereas he scored 90* in 55 balls against Australia in 2016. So, it is safe to say that Adelaide is Virat’s hunting ground. Not just T20s, Virat possesses an excellent record in Adelaide in ODIs and Tests as well.

In ODIs, Virat has scored 244 runs in 4 innings at 61.00 with the help of a couple of centuries, whereas in tests, he has scored 509 runs in 4 matches with the help of 3 centuries and one half-century.

Never been dismissed:

1. In a T20 WC Semi-final 🤌

2. In a T20I at Adelaide 🤌 Tomorrow: T20 WC Semi-final at Adelaide 🔥#PlayBold #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/DHn4URUffF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2022

King Kohli vs Adil Rashid head to head records in T20 international

It is evident that Virat has struggled against leg-spinners in the past and his battle against England’s off-spinner Adil Rashid can be an interesting one to watch out for. In T20Is, Kohli has scored 63 runs in 59 balls against Adil Rashid at a S/R of 106.77, and Rashid has dismissed him twice. So in T20Is, Rashid has certainly controlled Virat.

Virat and Rashid have not played against each other in the IPL. The English team would want to use Rashid against Virat in Adelaide as the Indian run machine is in terrific form at the moment.